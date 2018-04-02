Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bank Of The Ozarks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank Of The Ozarks to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of OZRK stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,096. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,187.25, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OZRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of The Ozarks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

