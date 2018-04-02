BankUnited (BKU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $38.97. 650,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,238.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 1,334.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,727,000 after buying an additional 2,072,682 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,655,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,112,000 after buying an additional 1,960,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 2,161.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,377,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 1,317,021 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,907,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,404,000 after buying an additional 496,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bankunited-bku-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.