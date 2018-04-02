BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. 650,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,238.58, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $120,306.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

