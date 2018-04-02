Barclays Analysts Give BMW (ETR:BMW) a €114.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €114.00 ($140.74) price target on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

ETR BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Friday. BMW has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

