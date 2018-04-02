Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,550 ($90.49) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,250 ($113.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 6,910 ($95.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($102.24) to GBX 7,200 ($99.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($100.86) to GBX 7,000 ($96.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,190.87 ($99.35).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,034 ($83.37) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) PT Set at GBX 6,550 by Barclays” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/barclays-analysts-give-reckitt-benckiser-group-rb-a-gbx-6550-price-target-updated.html.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.