Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Share Price

News coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3193262611041 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. 4,469,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50,423.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.47.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 19th. BCS raised Barclays to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 4,019 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $300,992. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/barclays-bcs-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-13-updated.html.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.