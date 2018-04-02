Barclays Raises CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Price Target to $26.00

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.63.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE CNXM opened at $18.39 on Thursday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,169.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/barclays-boosts-cnx-midstream-partners-cnxm-price-target-to-26-00-updated-updated.html.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.