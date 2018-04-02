HSBC (HSBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 700 ($9.67) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.67) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.33) price target (down from GBX 820 ($11.33)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.36) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 761 ($10.51).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 665.40 ($9.19) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 798.60 ($11.03).

In other news, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £636,145.51 ($878,896.81). Also, insider Laura May Lung Cha acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,210 ($85.80) per share, with a total value of £496,800 ($686,377.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,533 shares of company stock valued at $151,337,073.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

