Barclays Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.28) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($4.14) to GBX 315 ($4.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 284.06 ($3.92).

LON RBS remained flat at $GBX 258.80 ($3.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.20).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

