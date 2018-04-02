Rockwell Automation (ROK) PT Lowered to $190.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.08.

ROK opened at $174.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22,259.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Robert B. Murphy sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $385,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,627 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,488. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

