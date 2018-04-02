The Coca-Cola’s (KO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised The Coca-Cola from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,268.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

