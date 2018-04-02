HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €104.60 ($129.14) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

ETR:HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 52-week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

