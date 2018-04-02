Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €21.00 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €21.00 ($25.93) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.20 ($22.47) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.33 ($23.86).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €14.25 ($17.59) on Friday. Metro has a 52 week low of €15.12 ($18.67) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($24.32).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

