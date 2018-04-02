Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ: BSET) is one of 3 public companies in the “Wood household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bassett Furniture Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bassett Furniture Industries Competitors 8 76 25 4 2.22

Bassett Furniture Industries currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bassett Furniture Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million $18.25 million 18.89 Bassett Furniture Industries Competitors $1.26 billion $28.34 million 17.07

Bassett Furniture Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Bassett Furniture Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.10% 5.40% Bassett Furniture Industries Competitors 3.05% 8.21% 5.22%

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries competitors beat Bassett Furniture Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

