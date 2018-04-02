Bata (BTA) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Bata has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $799,961.00 and $6,077.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.01706030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007179 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015594 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021893 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,009,339 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

