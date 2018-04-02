Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Bata has a market capitalization of $802,582.00 and $6,100.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. During the last week, Bata has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.01706940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007217 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015814 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001149 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,009,341 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.