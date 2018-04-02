Baxter International (BAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,591. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $35,130.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,918,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,381 shares of company stock worth $3,459,037. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

