BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies makes up 0.8% of BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $61,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,818,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,593,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $148,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe's Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe's Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

LOW opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72,832.50, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

