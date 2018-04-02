BB&T Securities LLC Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,731 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 831,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,151,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 2,605,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,641.89, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

