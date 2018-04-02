PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf (PDP) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.98% of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,099,000.

PDP traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,141. PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

