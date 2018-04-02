Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Starbucks stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81,370.18, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bbva-compass-bancshares-inc-trims-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.