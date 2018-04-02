BBX Capital Corp (BBXTB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

BBX Capital stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $937.93, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.44.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company. The Company has investments in Bluegreen Corporation (Bluegreen) and Renin Holdings, LLC (Renin), and in real estate and middle market operating companies. Its segments include Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate and Renin.

