Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Shares of BPCGY stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $2.18. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Bco Com Portugues has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.43.

WARNING: “Bco Com Portugues (BPCGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bco-com-portugues-bpcgy-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Bco Com Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bco Com Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.