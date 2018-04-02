BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4,078.64, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.38.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging and Plating.

