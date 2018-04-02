Beach Investment Management LLC. Takes $430,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 7,282,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $89,651.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

