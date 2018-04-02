Comparing Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) & Its Peers

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) is one of 6 public companies in the “Lumber & other construction materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Beacon Roofing Supply to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beacon Roofing Supply and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply 3.29% 9.60% 4.21% Beacon Roofing Supply Competitors -1.07% 1.55% -0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “Lumber & other construction materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Beacon Roofing Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Lumber & other construction materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beacon Roofing Supply and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply $4.38 billion $100.86 million 23.92 Beacon Roofing Supply Competitors $2.34 billion $48.13 million 20.75

Beacon Roofing Supply has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Beacon Roofing Supply is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply 0 3 7 0 2.70 Beacon Roofing Supply Competitors 15 118 163 5 2.52

Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. As a group, “Lumber & other construction materials” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Beacon Roofing Supply’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beacon Roofing Supply has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Beacon Roofing Supply has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beacon Roofing Supply’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beacon Roofing Supply beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, sealants, air barriers, water proofing, building insulation, concrete restoration systems, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of November 20, 2017, the company operated through a network of 383 branches in 48 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

