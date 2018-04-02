BeaverCoin Price Tops $0.0263 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:BVC)

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BeaverCoin has a market cap of $81,884.00 and $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeaverCoin has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BeaverCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.01685350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015249 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023004 BTC.

BeaverCoin Profile

BVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. The official website for BeaverCoin is beavercoin.org. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC.

Buying and Selling BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase BeaverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeaverCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeaverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

