Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beazer Homes USA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.3868412097027 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.25 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:BZH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. 251,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,184. The firm has a market cap of $536.21, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.53. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,046.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

