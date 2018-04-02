Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Holdings AG raised its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,033.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720,587.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $834.60 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

