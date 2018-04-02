Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

TD stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104,898.20, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.99%.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

