Bemis (BMS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bemis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6742210036919 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Bemis has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $3,959.28, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Bemis’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bemis will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

