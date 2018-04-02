Bemis (BMS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Bemis alerts:

Shares of BMS stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Bemis has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,959.25, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bemis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bemis by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 141,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bemis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bemis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bemis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bemis-bms-upgraded-at-bank-of-america.html.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.