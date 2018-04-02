adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €206.00 ($254.32) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

Shares of FRA:ADS remained flat at $€196.65 ($242.78) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($248.16).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

