Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (SKB) a €89.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($109.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €74.50 ($91.98) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.64 ($94.62).

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €74.55 ($92.04) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a 12 month high of €74.25 ($91.67).

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

