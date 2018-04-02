Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.50 ($85.80).

NEM stock opened at €91.00 ($112.35) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a 12-month high of €90.40 ($111.60).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

