Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($31.74).

Get RIB Software alerts:

Shares of RIB stock opened at €17.29 ($21.35) on Thursday. RIB Software has a one year low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a one year high of €35.16 ($43.41).

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/berenberg-bank-reiterates-40-00-price-target-for-rib-software-rib.html.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.