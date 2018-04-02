BEST (BSTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

BSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on BEST in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on BEST and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of BSTI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. 839,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,138. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of BEST by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,136,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

