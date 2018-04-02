Best Buy (BBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,978,887 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 27,221,774 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,359,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $83.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 9,591 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $694,867.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,784,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $28,907.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.99 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $20,459.96, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

