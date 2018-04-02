Bezop One Day Volume Reaches $8,430.00 (CRYPTO:BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $8,430.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00692099 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00160668 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029778 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,129,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.