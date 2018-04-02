B&G Foods (BGS) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $23.15

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 1058479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

B&G Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Cantwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,834.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $293,701. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 298.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

