Cowen Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the second quarter worth $416,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 460.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 133,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,765 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 20.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 89.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 2,299.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Shares of BBL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,954.88, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. BHP Billiton Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.47%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bhp-billiton-plc-bbl-stake-lessened-by-cowen-inc-updated-updated.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.