BidaskClub Lowers A Schulman (SHLM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

SHLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A Schulman from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A Schulman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A Schulman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of A Schulman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

A Schulman stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,269.57, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that A Schulman will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in A Schulman during the third quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in A Schulman by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in A Schulman in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

