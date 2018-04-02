Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Argus upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.47 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9,739.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.73. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 117,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,414,809.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 698,313 shares in the company, valued at $8,435,621.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 743,772 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,659,153 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 138,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

