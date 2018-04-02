B. Riley Financial (RILY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of RILY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $17.30 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $134,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 221,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $4,036,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 110.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 7,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc is an independent investment bank. The Company’s segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients.

