Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IEP. ValuEngine downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icahn Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. 65,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,028. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $9,900.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.16. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 62,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bidaskclub-lowers-icahn-enterprises-iep-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.