BidaskClub Upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGNC. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.25 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised AGNC Investment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $7,403.71, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.32 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $250,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,306,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,908 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,619,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,349,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,868 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 9,605,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,800 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,994,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 829,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

