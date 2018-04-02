BidaskClub Upgrades America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATAX. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $372.81, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.35. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 37.79%. equities analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback 270,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

