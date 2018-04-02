Extreme Networks (EXTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.85 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,276.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

