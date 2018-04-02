Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Impax Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IPXL opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,438.06, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Impax Laboratories has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Impax Laboratories will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impax Laboratories Company Profile

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

