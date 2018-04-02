Jack in the Box (JACK) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.62.

Shares of JACK opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,519.98, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,053,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

